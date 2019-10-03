Vanessa Hernandez Shares Her Top 6 Skincare Products

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Vanessa Hernandez Skincare Products

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Ever wondered how celebrities keep their skin clear, glowing and flawless? Well, more times than not, they probably work closely with a facialist or skincare specialist. And lucky for us, skin guru and entrepreneur Vanessa Hernandez shared her top skincare products to restore, replenish, and heal your skin daily. When we aren't stalking her gorgeous website for skincare routines and the latest face serum secrets, we're dying to know how she keeps Amber Valletta, Usher, Maria Shriver, Elyse Walker and Katherine Schwarzenegger's beauty on point. 

OK, so we all can't have the celebrity treatment, however, we can scoop up some of the skin healer's must-haves! From collagen boosting serums to power glow peels, we've got the skinny on how to hydrate, moisturize, and protect the skin we're in! We'll be adding these items to our cart!

See her six picks below.

Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device

"I am a big believer in dermaplaning and recommend my clients use Dermaflash at home once every two or three weeks. It exfoliates off hair, peach fuzz and dead skin cells at the same time and makes your skin look smoother."

Ecomm: Vanessa Hernandez Skincare Products
$199 Sephora
Dr. Roebuck's Perky Collagen Boosting Serum

"Dr. Roebuck's is an oganic line from Australia that I really like. They do clinical trials on all their products to prove they work. This serum contains 10 active ingredients including plant-based Pullulan that tightens skin and Hyaluronic Acid which hydrates. It gives an instant glow."

Ecomm: Vanessa Hernandez Skincare Products
$60 Sephora
EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF

"I love Elta MD Sunscreens. This new tinted physical sunscreen contains Hyaluronic Acid for hydration and is great for people with pigment issues."

Ecomm: Vanessa Hernandez Skincare Products
$34 Dermstore
M-61 PowerGlow Peel

"M-61 PowerGlow Peel is a great at-home Glycolic treatment that helps tighten pores, exfoliate, clear acne and brighten skin all in one. Glycolic is an ingredient that everyone over the age of 25 should be using 2-3 times a week to keep skin looking youthful. These M-61 Peel Pads are quick, convenient for travel and one wipe has enough solution for your face, neck and chest."

Ecomm: Vanessa Hernandez Skincare Products
$66 Amazon
Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Retinol Eye Balm

"Tata Harper Boosted Contouring Retinol Eye Balm is my current favorite eye cream. It makes undereye area glow. Containing Retinol it's actively working while illuminating under eyes and leaving a radiant glow."

Ecomm: Vanessa Hernandez Skincare Products
$215 Sephora
SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore

"SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore Cream maintains skin hydration throughout the entire day. The key ingredients (ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids) are naturally found in skin and are what keeps skin hydrated. It's replenishing skin with its natural needs. I recommend this cream for normal to dry mature skin."

Ecomm: Vanessa Hernandez Skincare Products
$128 Dermstore

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.