It’s Mean Girls Day: 9 Pink Items to Wear on Wednesdays

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock/E! Illustration
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Oct. 3, 2019 3:30 AM
Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Happy Mean Girls day! You know the rules: today, we wear pink. Time to put down the Kalteen bars and pull on that iconic Regina George-approved Pantone to honor the Plastics' national holiday. Although fetch may never happen, there are loads of ways to mix and match the iconic film's fashion and make the pink rule work in your favor. From cropped sweaters to PVC pink pumps, the only thing they will be able to write about you in the Burn Book is how impeccable your style game is.
With Cady Heron on our minds, we've handpicked nine pink items to get your Aaron Samuels on. Sorry, there's no army pants and flip-flops on this list!
Be the queen bee in these clear stiletto heels. Also available in clear, black, leopard print, ocean blue, and snakeskin green.
Keep up your gal-on-the-go lifestyle in this lightweight cardigan with a quick buttoned front.
Prepare yourself for a round of compliments with this sleek and minimal leather satchel.
Strut your stuff in this powder pink wrap dress. Also available in dark green and dusty blue.
Keep your ears flirty and fun in these heart stud earrings.
Retro-chic takes on a whole new meaning with these pink sunnies.
Elevate your 'do with this braided velvet headband.
Crank up Ladysmith Black Mambazo while you're owning the cafeteria in these pink headphones.
Command the classroom in this fuzzy knit bucket hat. Also available in black. And remember: You can't sit with us!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?