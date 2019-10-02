Lisa Vanderpump Pulls a Mariah Carey While Addressing Sarah Paulson's Shade

You're gonna want to grab a cup of tea for this, darling.

It's safe to say that no one has mastered the art of shade quite like Lisa Vanderpump. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has had her fair share of quibbles over the years with her former Bravo co-stars. From her recent dog drama with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley to her major feud with Brandi Glanville, the 59-year-old star knows how to duke it out in a very classy (and sassy) way.

In fact, fans of the reality TV personality saw Lisa back in her element when she threw subtle shade at the American Horror Story and Ocean's 8 star, Sarah Paulson. After getting in the hot seat for Vanity Fair's lie detector test, the Glass actress opened up about the time Mrs. Vanderpump wasn't so "nice" to her.

"I met her once at a party and she wasn't that nice to me," Sarah shared of her encounter with the Bravolebrity. "Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn't that nice."