Selena Gomez Is All Smiles as She Debuts New Look One Day After Justin Bieber's Wedding

Selena Gomez is servings lewks with her latest hair makeover.

For much of the year, the singer rocked a cute lob haircut, but now she is changing it up. On Wednesday she stepped out with a flowing mane that was styled in curls, which stood in stark contrast to the French girl style she sported all summer.

Her fresh new look comes just days after her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, wed Hailey Bieber in a star-studded religious ceremony in South Carolina. Of course, the couple was actually legally married last year, but this time around the singer and model were able to exchange vows in front of their family and friends.

One could say that Selena's new 'do symbolizes new beginnings for her. With her rocky relationship with Justin well in the past and her health in good standing, the performer is focused on devoting her energy to the things that truly matter to her.