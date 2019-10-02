J. Crew Flash Sale: Stock Up and Save 40% Off

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Every now and again a brand comes along that defines the intersection between preppy chic meets edgy cool. It's a hard balance to achieve, but when done correctly—like renowned lifestyle brand J. Crew—you can take your flair to sleek and sophisticated new heights. Maybe it's their tailored blazers, ribbed cardigans, or fun and flirty use of bold colors, either way, we know when a fashionista is rocking the glamour-on-the-go brand. 

And lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is having a 40% off flash sale on bright jumpsuits, funky accessories, and oversized sweaters that will kick your fall wardrobe into stylish high gear. 

Here are seven of our favorites below. 

J. Crew Faux Wrap Gingham Cotton Poplin Dress

Be party-perfect in this ruffled bodice frock in gingham print.

Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale
$130
$70 Nordstrom Rack
J. Crew Split Link Earrings

Adorn your ears with these funky tortoise split earrings. 

Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale
$48
$25 Nordstrom Rack
J. Crew Solid Pencil Skirt

Keep it clean and classic in this high waisted pencil skirt. Also available in black.

Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale
$80
$35 Nordstrom Rack
J. Crew Beaded Purse

Shine bright with this classic frame clutch deocrated with gold-tone rhinestone flowers.

Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale
$98
$50 Nordstrom Rack
J. Crew Dark Matter Stretch Poplin Jumpsuit

Put some joy into your step with this bold jumpsuit. 

Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale
$128
$65 Nordstrom Rack
J. Crew Vintage Cotton Pajamas

Snuggle up in these vintage cotton pajamas. Also available in smoky wisteria and hydrangea. 

Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale
$98
$47 Nordstrom Rack
J. Crew Gingham Flannel Robe

Comfort meets style in this super plush robe with gingham print.

Ecomm: J Crew Flash Sale
$75
$37 Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.