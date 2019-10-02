See Emma Corrin as The Crown's Princess Diana

Enrico Borra / SplashNews.com
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 12:45 PM
Enrico Borra / SplashNews.com
The Crown season three isn't even out yet and we're already hyped for season four of Netflix's royal drama. Why? For starters, the cast, which is the same was the one for the third, is stacked—and then some. In addition to Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies, season four will also feature Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer. You know, the woman who will become Princess Diana.
Corrin was spotted filming as the late royal alongside Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles. The resemblance? See for yourself.
It's pretty great.
"I have been glued to the show and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal," Corrin said in a statement released by Netflix when her casting was confirmed. "Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!"
Enrico Borra/SplashNews.com/John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images
Corrin is a relative newcomer, with credits including Alex's Dream, Grantchester and Misbehaviour.
"Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation," The Crown creator Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter.
In The Crown season three, Prince Charles' romance with Camilla Shand (who would later become Camilla Parker-Bowles and Prince Charles' wife) begins. Emerald Fennell, who served as the showrunner for Killing Eve season two, plays Camilla.
The cast for season three, includes Colman replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Menzies as Prince Philip, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.
Season three tackles the late 1960s through the 1970s, including Queen Elizabeth's jubilee.
The Crown season three premieres Sunday, Nov. 17 with 10 episodes on Netflix.
