Tyler Cameron Hints He "May Be Single" Amid Gigi Hadid Romance Rumors

by kelli boyle | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 12:27 PM
Tyler Cameron may be ready to give his rose to someone new.
Serving as a bartender on Tuesday night's Watch What Happens Live, the Bachelorette runner-up hinted that his rumored romance with Gigi Hadid may no longer be a thing. The moment came when guest Jenny McCarthy asked Tyler if he was available. "I may be single," the reality star teased back.
The comment lines up well with his "just friends" narrative. Indeed, last week, while sitting down with E!'s Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, the model insisted their relationship is strictly platonic.
"That's my friend," he shared. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..."
So, here's the story. The duo were first linked over the summer when they were spotted on several very public dates, including some outings with with her a-list friends such as Taylor Swift and Serena Williams.
They've attended New York Fashion Week events together (but separately posed on the red carpet) and were seen walking arm-in-arm at her grandmother's funeral service in the Netherlands.
"The connection is there for sure," a source previously told E! News. "She looks really happy and calm with Tyler around. It's like she is herself around him, no pretense of act."
Now, while we try and figure out where this journey is headed, allow Tyler to distract you with his glorious abs in the video above.
