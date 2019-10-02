Get Spacey With Urban Decay's 50% Off Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With October in full swing, we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, one of the most overlooked areas of costume planning is makeup. Think about it: in order to become the spook goddess of your dreams, you are probably going to need some next level eyeshadow, glitter, and some sinister mascara to achieve ultimate scare goals. Let's be honest, we are all just trying to be the Euphoria girls for the big night. And lucky for us, the exquisite space-themed Urban Decay makeup brand is having a 50% off flash sale on Nordstrom Rack!

Maybe you are looking to stock up on metallic eyeshadows and shimmery glitter wands for the frightful night, or maybe just trying to bulk up your brush and foundation game. Either way, with over 100 products marked half off, there's something for everyone to add a little sparkle to their makeup drawer.

Here are seven of our futuristic favorites below.