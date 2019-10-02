Prince William Is Wary of One Thing Ahead of Royal Trip to Pakistan

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 8:44 AM

Kate Middleton

Jeff Spicer - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William is preparing for a trip with some spice. 

With their first tour of Pakistan on the calendar in less than two weeks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are gearing up to jet off to South Asia, where new sights and tastes await. During an engagement on Wednesday at the  Aga Khan Center in London, William and Kate Middleton met with prominent British-Pakistani figures, including 2017 MasterChef winner, Dr. Saliha Mahmood Ahmed

On the topic of Pakistani food, the father of three shared some insight into his relationship with spicy eats. As the royal explained, he "love[d] spice, but not heat. "Me and heat, not so good," William noted. 

Nevertheless, it sounds like the royal is planning to dig in abroad, as he reportedly said, "I'm looking forward to it anyway. I'm going to need a bigger suit."

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Heading to Asia

Meanwhile, it doesn't sound like Kate has any issue with spiciness. "It's so hard cooking curry in the family. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium," the duchess said to William. "And I quite like it hot."

Journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, who also attended the event, poked fun at the culinary options in his native country for William. 

"They were saying he likes medium spice," Manzoor told reporters. "I don't think it exists in Pakistan."

Meanwhile, it sounds like the couple's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, takes after her mom as Kate said the 4-year-old is "pretty good" with heat.

Like mother, like daughter!

