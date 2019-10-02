The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Tatyana Ali Gives Birth to 2nd Child

Congratulations are in order! Tatyana Ali is officially a mother of two.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress and husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry welcomed their second child, Alejandro Vaughn Rasberry, on August 15, her rep confirmed to E! News on Wednesday. The duo are already parents to 3-year-old son Edward Aszar Rasberry.

"Our baby boy is here!" she wrote on Instagram. "We're all in love over here... and exhausted lol!"

Back in April, Ali announced she was expecting baby No. 2 on Instagram. "I was on a work trip recently and I thought it was about time I captured my baby bump," she wrote. "We're so excited! They say every pregnancy is different and they ain't lying. Phew! I'm exhausted this go round, swirling with emotion and starving, like constantly. Feeling very blessed. #BabyRasberry."

Throughout her pregnancy, the star posted adorable bump-dates to social media, often featuring her eldest as a special guest.