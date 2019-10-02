Revisit Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

Absence makes the heart grow fonder? Time will tell for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

After more than two years together, the two are "taking space apart," a source shared with E! News.The source noted they "aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship" and "it's not a firm split." "They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month," the source said.

As for what's at the root of these spats, the source explained, "They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music."

While neither star has addressed reports or spoken publicly about their break, the makeup mogul and Grammy nominee are staying in separate places to let things cool down, per the source.