Mark Consuelos Wins Husband of the Year With These Birthday Gifts to Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos has been serving up major husband goals for a while now—and the actor's latest romantic gesture really shows how deserving he is of the title.
The Riverdale star surprised his wife of 23 years, Kelly Ripa, for her 49th birthday with a stunning floral arrangement. But, Consuelos didn't just get the Live With Kelly and Ryan host a bouquet. He went all out and decked their entire NYC home with breathtaking white flowers to celebrate her birthday.
Ripa couldn't contain her excitement after receiving her thoughtful gift and shared pictures of the floral arrangements on Instagram Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. "Best husband ever…." she wrote. She also showed her followers the hilarious card Consuelos left with the flowers: "Happy bday eve. Love M (Not Madonna)."
Consuelos' birthday love didn't stop with the flowers. The actor wished Ripa a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet post.
"Happy Birthday to my Fave.." he raved. "I'm really glad you were born.. Because let's face it, if you weren't , I would've been married 3 or 4 times by now. Which would've been really expensive, not to mention the super tense parent teacher conferences and all the awkward blended family holiday/vacations. Anyway, happy birthday sweetie."
Consuelos wasn't the only one to shower Ripa with gifts this morning. The couple's children, Michael, 22, Lola, 18, Joaquin, 16, took a cue from their dad and also got Ripa some birthday flowers. "Best kids ever," Ripa wrote on her Instagram story, "Love you three."
Ripa's co-host Ryan Seacrest and the rest of the Live! crew also got in on the birthday fun with a surprise of their own. They decorated Ripa's dressing room before taping their Tuesday morning show, complete with colorful balloons, gifts, and even more flower bouquets.
They even got Ripa's name spelled out in giant gold balloons! Of course, she had to document this on social media too. "Guys, look at what's going on in here," Ripa said in a video she posted on her Instagram story. "No one told me that it was my final birthday…You guys really spoiled me."
