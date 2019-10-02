How BTS Continues to "Conquer" the K-Pop Industry

BTS is back.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, the K-pop stars opened up about what's next for the group following their "extended period of rest and relaxation."

The boy band announced plans to take a vacation back in August—leading many fans to wonder if they were taking a "hiatus" à la One Direction. However, the group's members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook—insisted this wasn't the case.

"It's not a big deal," Suga told the magazine through a translator. "It's literally a vacation."

So, how did they enjoy their time off? At the time of the interview, a few singers said they planned on spending time with their family members, who they reportedly hadn't seen in over a year. RM also expressed interest in taking a trip to Venice, Italy to check out the art. Still, they couldn't escape the speculation around their holiday.

"I'm just a young man who likes to watch Stranger Things on Netflix and loves to eat and drink beer," he said. "But I turn on CNN and BBC and they're talking about our vacation. It feels like we're living in a different world."