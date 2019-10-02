Justin Bieber Jokes About Loveless Marriage After Second Wedding to Hailey Bieber

Allow Hailey Bieber to quote husband Justin Bieber in asking, "What do you mean?"

Following their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina Monday night, the duo are certainly relishing in their newlywed bliss. Or misery? (Spoiler alert: They're undeniably happy.) In an adorable video posted to Instagram Story, Hailey playfully smothers her groom with kisses as he jokes, "get off of me!"

"We're married now," Justin says. "No more love now that we're married. That's what happens." But as Hailey pouts and beings to fake cry—"You're being mean to me," she jokes—he takes it all back, naturally. Gushes Justin, "Aw, I'm just kidding."

Of course, if you're keeping track, the Biebers have actually been married for some time. They said "I do" back in 2018 during a courthouse ceremony, but wanted to vow to a forever together in front of all their family and friends. "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God," a source told E! News. "After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows."