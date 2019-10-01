Look Back at Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Love Story

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are hitting the pause button on their relationship.
Like every other couple on this planet, Kylie and Travis have their ups and downs, so they are handling them in the same way anyone else would: by spending some time apart. A source tells E! News, "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart."
Luckily, these two have their own homes where they can escape to until the source says "things cool down." According to the source, the rapper is staying at his Beverly Hills residence, while Kylie and their daughter, Stormi Webster, are living in the stylish comfort of their Calabasas home.
And despite their "fighting," the source says that Kylie has been allowing Travis to regularly visit with Stormi in the month or so that they've decided to take a break. "She would never take that away from him," the insider says.
It seems that Travis' rapper lifestyle is a source of tension. The insider says that Kylie is "skeptical about Travis" and it doesn't help that he's been "stressed" with the release of new music.
But, if these two have proven anything, it's that they can withstand any obstacle thrown their way.
To see how their romance has withstood the test of time, check out their romance rewind gallery here!
Instagram
July 21, 2019
"partners in crime 4 evaaa," Kylie wrote in IG.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
April 26, 2017
Jenner and Scott are spotted attending a Houston Rockets game together after sparking romance rumors at Coachella. "They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News this past spring. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."
That same week, the duo was also spotted together at a mall in Houston. "They were holding hands and they were definitely all over each other," an eyewitness told E! News.
Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
April 29, 2017
Jenner and Scott show PDA while in Boston where he had shows. An eyewitness told E! News at the time that the two were spotted talking, dancing together and kissing inside the venue, adding, "They looked really into each other."
Gotham/GC Images
April 30, 2017
Jenner steps out in New York City to celebrate Scott's 25th birthday.
INSTARimages.com
May 8, 2017
The couple is spotted on a Miami getaway together.
GAMR / BACKGRID
May 31, 2017
Jenner and Scott are spotted having an outdoor makeout session. According to a source, Jenner was saying goodbye to Scott before he left town.
Snapchat; Instagram; Getty Images
June 13, 2017
BACKGRID
August 10, 2017
Jenner celebrates her 20th birthday and receives a diamond butterfly necklace from Scott.
IXOLA/BACKGRID
September 22, 2017
Reports claim Jenner is pregnant and reportedly expecting her first child with Scott. She is photographed a week prior to the reports in baggy clothing while out with her friend Harry Hudson.
Instagram
February 4, 2018
Jenner shares her pregnancy journey with the world just days after she and Scott quietly welcomed baby girl, Stormi Webster.
Instagram
April 29, 2018
Jenner rents out Six Flags theme park for Scott's 26th birthday. The amusement park bash was complete with an Astroworld-themed cake topped with roller coaster riders made to look like Scott, Jenner and baby Stormi.
Instagram
May 1, 2018
Jenner and Scott jet off for a family vacation as a continued celebration of Scott's 26th birthday. The couple spent time cuddled up on a yacht, enjoying the beautiful beaches of the Bahamas alongside then 3-month-old daughter Stormi.
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
May 7, 2018
Jenner and Scott stun at the 2018 Met Gala. The public appearance was Jenner's first since giving birth to Stormi in February and Scott's first red carpet appearance with his girlfriend by his side.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
June 21, 2018
Jenner and Scott step out together for Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris. The couple brought daughter Stormi along with them as well as Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods as they enjoyed the sights in France.
Snapchat
August 3, 2018
Jenner supports Scott at the release party for his third studio album, Astroworld. The couple celebrated Scott's new music at the carnival-themed bash at Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Instagram
October 24, 2018
Jenner and Scott get prepped for Halloween with baby Stormi at a pumpkin patch near L.A.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
November 18, 2018
Jenner shares this heartwarming shot of Scott kissing Stormi's cheek before his Astroworld Festival debuts in Houston. "only the people around you really know how hard you work. i love to watch you make all your dreams come true. your first festival. we're so proud of you. we love you ��," Jenner captions the sweet photo.
GAMR / BACKGRID
December 31, 2018
Jenner and Scott step out in West Hollywood together on New Year's Eve.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
February 3, 2019
Jenner shares a cuddly snapshot of her and Scott to IG with the caption, "baby #2?"
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
February 10, 2019
Jenner and Scott stun on the 2019 Grammy Awards' red carpet.
Instagram/Kylie Jenner
April 4, 2019
Jenner posts a super sultry photo series with Scott to her Instagram account, captioning it "baecation ����."
Instagram
April 25, 2019
Kylie and Travis celebrate the release of Avengers: Endgame with a family photo shoot. "oh you didn't catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? sucks 4 you," she posted.
