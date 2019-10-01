Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ''Taking Space Apart'' After 2 Years Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are going their separate ways... for now, E! News has learned.

The two, who are both parents to 1-year-old Stormi Webster, have been together for more than two years. "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source shared with E! News. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."

The insider continued, "They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music."

According to the source, the two felt it was best for them to stay in separate places to let things cool down. "Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," the source said. "She would never take that away from him."