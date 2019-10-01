Everything's Changing on This Is Us and Everyone Is Freaking Out

Things sure have changed for the Pearsons.

Tonight's episode of This Is Us was all about everybody facing the truth that things have changed. The 7th grade big three don't wanna go to the pool to hang out with their parents anymore, and Tess wants to get a bold new haircut, and Kate has to get rid of chords and sharp corners before her blind son learns to crawl. There are a lot of things everybody has to get used to, and it results in one of the best "normal" episodes the show has had in a long time.

There were no flash forwards, no tricky flashbacks. Just a tale of two time periods in which everything was changing in major ways.

In the past, we saw Jack and Rebecca beg their kids for a pool day, like they used to have, but the kids are older now and they think their parents are dorks.