Save 50% Off at This Kate Spade Flash Sale

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 1:39 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Every now and again a brand comes along that defines the intersection between sleek and sophisticated. It's a hard balance to achieve but no one steps into the defining role more than girl-meets-glamour lifestyle brand Kate Spade. Maybe it's her bold take on textiles and textures, or maybe it's her wide array of whimsical colors, either way, we know when a fashionista is wearing that little spade logo.
And lucky for us, Nordstrom Rack is having a 50% off flash sale on bright handbags, bold coats, and timeless accessories that will take your cute factor to chic levels.
Here's five of our favorites below.
Keep it flirty in this chic heart print mini dress.
Be bold with this adorable AF mini purse with chain strap.
Sleek meets sophisticated in this timeless trench with redefining belt. Also available in black and soft peony.
Minimalism meets powers with these ruby heart studs. Also available in white/gold.
Girlishness collides with glamour in this floaty top with stitch-finished ruffles.
