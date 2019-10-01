Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Reflect on "Tragic" Route 91 Shooting

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 1:38 PM

Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean

Instagram

The country music community will never forget.

Exactly two years after a mass shooting occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, one performer is marking the anniversary with a special tribute.

Earlier today, Jason Aldean took to Instagram and paid his respect to all those who were victims.

"This will always be a tough day for us," he wrote online. "Not a day goes by that we don't think about our @route91harvest family."

His wife Brittany Aldean also posted a photo at the venue with the message, "This day will always be a tragic memory. Always in our thoughts and prayers #route91family."

For those who may not recall, Jason was on stage performing as the headliner when the sounds of gunfire filled the outdoor venue. The Grammy nominee was able to rush off the stage to protect his pregnant wife backstage.

While the couple was able to escape safely, more than 800 people were injured and 58 people lost their lives.

"Like everyone I am struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal," Jason shared on Saturday Night Live one week after the shooting. "There are children, parents, brothers, sisters, friend. They are all part of our family. So I want to say to them: We hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure we are going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way. When America is at its best, our bond and our spirit is unbreakable."

Jason would later visit patients who were recovering at various hospitals in Las Vegas.

Ultimately, the entire country music community found various ways to honor and support victims. From emotional tributes and performances at award shows to wearing Vegas Strong pins at the 2018 ACM Awards, musicians from the beloved genre came together.

"This day will always be hard for me... remembering everyone that lost their lives on this date at Route 91. Scariest night of my life," Chris Young shared on Twitter. "Hug your friends and loved ones today guys."

