Selena Gomez Shares Powerful Essay on Immigration Crisis

Selena Gomez is speaking out about the ongoing immigration crisis in America.

The Disney alum has penned a powerful essay, published by Time on Tuesday, in which she reflects on her own family history. In the opening of her piece, Gomez writes that her aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States back in the '70s while "hidden in the back of a truck."

"My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a U.S. citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice," the 27-year-old star shares. "Over the past four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship. Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance."

But, as Gomez notes, when she reads the news headlines or witnesses debates about immigration, she feels "afraid for those in similar situations."

"I feel afraid for my country," Gomez writes.