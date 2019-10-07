The Real Gets Personal: See the Ladies' Most Candid Moments!

The ladies of The Real, which is nominated for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, are never afraid to open up about their personal lives.

From dating to family planning, no topic is off limits for Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley and that's just one of the reasons why we love them.

The co-hosts share their personal triumphs and struggles with viewers. From Mai dishing about her relationship with Jeezy to Mowry-Housely opening up about her battle with postpartum depression, these women are all about being honest and dare we say it, real.

Check out all of their most personal confessions from this year's shows including Mai recalling her time in jail below.

