The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's Funniest Moments This Year

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 6:00 AM
Stephen Colbert is nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is up for The Nighttime Talk Show at this year's PCAs and if you've ever stayed up late to catch the show, it's no surprise as to why. After his success from The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, Colbert took over The Late Show after David Letterman's departure in 2015 and has spent four years as a king of late-night political humor.
From the hilarious monologues that start the show to recurring segments and spot-on Donald Trump impressions, Colbert's show is one of our favorite ways to keep up with the crazy news cycle while also getting in a laugh.
The comedian also has a constant revolving door of celebrity guests who seem to instantly have a rapport with the likable host, making us always want to tune in to see them let loose.
Ahead of the PCAs, we rounded up our favorite moments from this past year on Colbert's show to help you with your vote.
If you want to cast your ballot for Colbert's program, you can head to the PCAs voting site or take to Twitter to sound off.
Be sure to tune into the People's Choice Awards on Nov. 10 to see if he takes home the trophy!
While hosting a Super Bowl party, Colbert got an unexpected visit from none other than the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, Gritty, just months after the hockey team debuted the creepy creature.
The orange-haired mascot parties it up with fellow guests Patrick Stewart, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in this funny sketch that was just as fun as Maroon 5's halftime show!
Fans of Colbert's show love his "Meanwhile" segment, where the comedian dives into lesser-known news stories that are often wacky or viral.
So, we were thrilled when the show rounded up the best "Meanwhile" bits of season four. The segment had us laughing with jokes around coverage like Toys 'R Us going bankrupt and a report that potatoes have depression.
Kit Harington came onto the show to promote the final season of Game of Thrones in March and the host kept trying to get the actor to accidentally spoil the show.
In the last few minutes, Colbert read off theories of how he thought the show would end and watched Harington's reaction to see if he was close. However, Harington was just laughing since the "theories" included bits like wondering if the show would cut to black and end with Journey's "Don't Stop Believing."
It was like Christmas morning for Colbert when the long-awaited Mueller report was finally released in April and the host giddily gave this monologue full of jokes and bits all around the report's findings and Trump's reaction, complete with multiple impressions of the President.
The comedian's great one-liners reminded us all why he's been a king of political comedy for decades.
Barry star Bill Hader swung by the show and ended up making Colbert crack up when he performed part of his Saturday Night Live audition, which was an impression of the late actor James Mason ordering a dozen donuts with an expired gift certificate.
The SNL alum also talked about his time on the iconic sketch show and how his stage fright informed his infamous character Stefon.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
