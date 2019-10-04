The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's Funniest Moments This Year

Stephen Colbert is nominated at the E! People's Choice Awards!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is up for The Nighttime Talk Show at this year's PCAs and if you've ever stayed up late to catch the show, it's no surprise as to why. After his success from The Colbert Report on Comedy Central, Colbert took over The Late Show after David Letterman's departure in 2015 and has spent four years as a king of late-night political humor.

From the hilarious monologues that start the show to recurring segments and spot-on Donald Trump impressions, Colbert's show is one of our favorite ways to keep up with the crazy news cycle while also getting in a laugh.

The comedian also has a constant revolving door of celebrity guests who seem to instantly have a rapport with the likable host, making us always want to tune in to see them let loose.

Ahead of the PCAs, we rounded up our favorite moments from this past year on Colbert's show to help you with your vote.