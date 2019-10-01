Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Gives a Tour of His Hollywood Hills Home

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 11:40 AM

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

Welcome to the house of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The Game of Thrones star invited fans into his Hollywood Hills home for a new Architectural Digest feature published Tuesday.

According to the magazine, HBO put up the 49-year-old actor in West Hollywood hotels or houses whenever he needed to be in town. However, once he "lost [his] day job," he decided to purchase a home. 

"We wanted it to be simple, comfortable and take advantage of all of the windows and all of the greenery and have that be the main attraction, if you will," the Jaime Lannister star, who still primarily lives in Denmark, said. 

Overall, the home is minimalistic.

"Every two years we go, ‘OK, now we really have to get rid of stuff,'" Coster-Waldau said. "So we do, and then things creep back in."

While the house's exterior has a Southern California vibe, the interior is Scandinavian.

"I was doing a FaceTime with a friend, showing him the house, and he was like, ‘This is pretty much like your house in Denmark,'" he recalled. "I was like, ‘Nooo! It's nothing like my house in Denmark, what are you talking about?!'"

The Lannister's lair includes three bedrooms. The master bedroom features a balcony, sweeping city views and, of course, a fern. 

"You need a fern in your bedroom," he said. "Ferns are known to create a lot of sexual energy in a room, and, uh, it's true."

There's also an "exquisite" bathroom with a luxurious tub and a white kitchen flooded with natural light. Coster-Waldau also insisted that the home needed a pool—which he said is "very exotic for a Scandinavian."

To get a full tour of the home, check out the video and the gallery.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

The Grand Staircase

Welcome to the House of Coster-Waldau.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

The Bathroom

An ideal place to unwind after a day at battle—either in the industry or Westeros.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

The Living Room

It's no Iron Throne, but this looks more comfortable.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

The Dining Room

Whether Coster-Waldau is entertaining his family of four or an entire kingdom, he has enough room for everyone.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

The Pool

Winter is coming—but, for now, it's pool time!

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

The Kitchen

The perfect spot to whip up a royal feast.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Sam Frost for Architectural Digest

The Master Bedroom

We wonder what Cersei would think of this decor.

Fans can also read Coster-Waldau's full interview via Architectural Digest.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

