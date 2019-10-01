Sarah Paulson Reveals Which Real Housewives Star "Wasn't Very Nice" to Her at a Party

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 11:26 AM

It's time to tell the truth. 

Sarah Paulson revealed her inner most thoughts while sitting down for Vanity Fair's famed lie detector test. She held nothing back, covering everything from her first job as a waitress—she had to quit because she didn't know how to spell the word "parmesan"—to who she believes Ryan Murphy's favorite actress is. (Spoiler alert: Jessica Lange.)

Of course, the proud Real Housewives fan wasn't shy about her love for the Bravo franchise, either. She revealed that if her acting career were ever to plateau she would be interested in joining the cast.

Which one would be her preferred city? "New York. New York is my number one," she quickly confessed. "It's my OG as the kids say." She joked her tagline would be the same as her twitter tagline: "Always hungry." So relatable!

In the moment, she also spilled some tea about the longtime queen of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump.

"I don't want her coming after me on Twitter, but I won't miss her," she shared about the patron saint of reality TV. "I'll miss the dynamic she brings to the group, which is the fear of God she instills in everyone, but no I won't miss her."

And there is a personal reason behind her feelings.

"I met her once at a party and she wasn't that nice to me," Sarah shared. "Am I going to get in trouble for that? She wasn't that nice."

That may shock some fans of the show (while other may not be surprised). But either way, it's fun to see Sarah getting a little real under pressure!

Watch the video above and see Sarah hilariously being put in the hot seat for once! 

