Jourdan Dunn Thought Calf Implants Would Help With Her Body Image Struggles

Jourdan Dunn knows firsthand the public scrutiny that often comes with being a model. In the November cover story for British Vogue, the supermodel opened up about her relationship with her body and the challenges of growing up in the fashion industry.

"Being a young girl, growing up in the industry and having your insecurities get you jobs—it's highlighted," the 29-year-old model said.

Dunn felt insecure about her body well before she ever stepped foot on her first runway.

"Being Caribbean, everybody in my family has curves. My mum is curvy, my cousins," Dunn said. "Then seeing music videos...being at home and pretending I'm a video girl, then realizing I can't be a video girl because I ain't got that to be backing it up, but, whatever, I'm going to still shake it! That was definitely a thing."

At one point, she felt so insecure about her legs that she considered getting plastic surgery.

"When I was younger, I was actually thinking of having calf implants," Dunn divulged.