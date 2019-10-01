Hailey and Justin Bieber's Second Wedding Cost More Than $500,000

Wedding bells are ringing!
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their second wedding in South Carolina with their close friends and family members on Monday. Of course, the celebrity power couple went all out for their weekend festivities, which included champagne toasts and a private screening of The Notebook.
The news of the pair's wedding comes nearly a year after they officially tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. This time around, the two lovebirds wanted to do something traditional in front of their loved ones. Ahead of their second ceremony, a source told E! News they were excited to say their "vows in front of their family and friends."
The insider added, "They both feel it is important to have a religious ceremony before God. After a year, their love has grown even more, so it's exciting to restate their vows."
And it looks like that day has finally come!
Since the couple had something small and simple for during their first wedding, they certainly made sure to go big for their second one. The newlyweds reportedly spent more than $500,000 on their wedding. From lavish decorations to accommodating around 150 guests, things certainly added up quick.
For curious minds, we broke down the estimated cost of everything.
Hotel: South Carolina's Montage Palmetto Bluff comes with a hefty price tag. On an average Sunday, one of the resort's 198 rooms can cost $705. And if the Biebers rented out the entire venue, the bill comes out to be $139,590. Parties must be booked "nine months to a year" in advance, a source tells E! News. "The whole place is very peaceful. It feels very secluded, private and relaxed."
Celebrity Event Designer: When the Bieber's enlisted Mindy Weiss to put their wedding together, they knew they were getting the best of the best. According to the Washington Post, Weiss' fees can total up to $151,300. The publication reports that some of the expenses include, more than $45,000 for her staff to work the ceremony, $48,000 for travel, $38,000 for lighting, $10,000 for the videoographer. Weiss' famous wedding favors cost a pretty penny, too. $4,300 for totes, $5,000 for shirt, $1,000 for hangover Tylenol pouches and more.
Food The estimate on the hors d'oeuvres, main course with two sides, vegetables montage, wedding cake, late-night snacks, two craft cocktails and select wine passed out to guests upon arrival is about $400 per person, according to Wedding Wire. Multiply that by 150 and you have yourselves one fancy meal worth $60,000.
More Food: From roasted oysters to BBQ and one craft cocktail, the estimate is $225 per person. Again, with all the guests in attendance it totals out to $33,750.
Taxes: All food and beverage (yes, including wine, beer and non-alcoholic drinks) are taxable, and in the state of South Carolina, these are subject to an 8% sales tax. Moreover, liquor is more expensive as its a 13% sales tax charge. The couple's event space rental is subject to 6% sales tax.
Service Charge: The banquet functions are also taxable at 6% and all banquet functions are a 23% service charge.
Additional Fees: The small stuff that definitely adds up, includes bartender fees ($150 each), chef/attendant fees ($195 each), Sommelier fees ($500 each for two hours) and site fees (from $3,000-$10,00).
Farewell Brunch: From bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary's, this package is estimated at $95 per person.
The Bride's Accessories: For her big day, Hailey chose 5 carat Tiffany & Co. diamond earrings, worth $123,000.
Of course, there's also the tux, the dress the photo booth and so much more to take into account! It looks like the celebrity pair went all out for their big day, but when you're happy and in love, can you really put a price tag on it?