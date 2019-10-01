Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Taking Charge of Her Return to TV

"I think I'm at a point now where I work better in that capacity, where when I have my hand in sort of all the little pots and I can sort of shape and create and really tell the story that I want to tell as opposed to having it determined for me. I just think I'm at that point where, where I've earned that, and I kind of need that," Gellar told E! News about her behind-the-scenes involvement on her new TV projects.

Both of the TV projects Gellar is working on are based on books she devoured.

Sometimes I Lie follows Amber Reynolds, a woman who wakes up in a hospital and is unable to move, speak or open her eyes. Unbeknownst to those around her, she can hear everything. Gellar said she was drawn to the idea of an unreliable narrator and the twists and turns that shocked her in the book. The limited series will also explore a toxic friendship. Specifically, "the toxicity that happens between two women and how codependent and how competitive that friendship can be."