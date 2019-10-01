Adele Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Rumored Romance With Skepta

Rumor has it...Adele has a new man in her life!

Two weeks after the superstar singer officially filed for a divorce from husband Simon Konecki, she's being linked to British rapper Skepta, reports U.K.'s Mirror. According to the outlet, Adele and Skepta have been supporting each other following their recent splits. "They have a close bond and there's definitely a special connection," a source told the publication. "They're spending more and more time together."

The fellow Brits have actually been friends for quite some time now. Back in 2016, the "Greaze Mode" rapper opened up about his friendship with Adele in an interview with ES Magazine. "Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check," he admitted. "She speaks to me about how things are going."

Now, as the rumors circulate, Adele fans are taking to social media to totally lose their cool over this potential budding romance.