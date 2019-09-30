Angelina Jolie Recalls Not Feeling ''Safe'' and ''Free'' in Recent Years

Angelina Jolie is ready to open up.

Justin Sylvester, host of Daily Pop on E!, spoke with the leading ladies of the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil sequel about what fans can expect from the upcoming film, the overarching theme of love in it and how the actresses enjoy working with each other.

"What is it about love that makes us go nuts?" Sylvester asks Jolie, Elle Fanning, and Michelle Pfeiffer. To which Jolie answered, "The real truest love pulls out your best self. It's what you value, what you're loyal to and what you're willing to fight for. So I think that truest love does that, and I think for Maleficient—it's the surprise that she didn't realize that she had it in her."

But more than that, the 44-year-old actress—who has recently found herself in custody battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt—opened up about how she's been feeling these past four years since her divorce and the parallels between herself and the Disney character.