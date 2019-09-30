How Bindi Irwin Is Honoring Her Late Father Steve Irwin at Her Wedding

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 7:05 PM
Bindi Irwin has wedding planning on the mind.
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin has been in total bridal mode after getting engaged nearly two months ago to her longtime love, Chandler Powell. In fact, she recently teased her wedding gown on Instagram. "I said yes to the dress," she captioned her post over the weekend, alongside a photo that gave her 2.7 million followers a sneak peek of her design and a close-up of her massive diamond ring.
Now, the 21-year-old Australian beauty is opening up about the special way she plans to make her late father and famed wildlife expert apart of her big day. "It's so important to include the people that can't be there with you," Bindi told E! News' Will Marfuggi. "So on the day [of the wedding], I know that Robert [Irwin] is absolutely gonna walk me down the aisle and I think that's what would make dad happiest."
While the newly engaged couple is taking things one step at a time, Bindi shared that kids are in her and Chandler's future. "One day we'll have a family," she said. "One day we'll have our own little wildlife warriors, but not yet."
Back in July, the television personality shared the special announcement that she and Chandler were engaged.
"July 24th 2019," she began her caption, alongside a romantic photo of her and her beau. "On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."
She continued, "I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let's get married already!"
While the two haven't set a wedding date, they are certainly in planning mode.
"Wedding planning is in full swing for us and it has been an amazing whirlwind," she shared on Instagram earlier this month. "We're looking forward to celebrating our wedding day next year at Australia Zoo."
The couple will have "family, friends and lots of gorgeous animals" on their big day, according to the 21-year-old conservationist.
It's only a matter of time before the two lovebirds exchange their vows and become husband and wife. To find out more about their wedding plans and why Bindi's mom, Terri Irwin, is excited to welcome Chandler into the family, watch our video above!
