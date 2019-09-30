How Bindi Irwin Is Honoring Her Late Father Steve Irwin at Her Wedding

Back in July, the television personality shared the special announcement that she and Chandler were engaged.

"July 24th 2019," she began her caption, alongside a romantic photo of her and her beau. "On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."

She continued, "I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let's get married already!"

While the two haven't set a wedding date, they are certainly in planning mode.

"Wedding planning is in full swing for us and it has been an amazing whirlwind," she shared on Instagram earlier this month. "We're looking forward to celebrating our wedding day next year at Australia Zoo."

The couple will have "family, friends and lots of gorgeous animals" on their big day, according to the 21-year-old conservationist.