Cardi B Makes Paris Fashion Week Her Runway With Head-Turning Fashion Looks

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 5:44 PM
Cardi B knows how to make a dramatic entrance.
When Fashion Week began in early September, fans immediately noticed that the "Press" rapper was missing. However, over the weekend, that quickly changed when she showed up (and showed out) at Paris Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe floral ensemble by designer Richard Quinn and white-hot heels by YSL. The vibe of the wildly audacious outfit was: incognito but make it fashion.
In the words of Cardi, "I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I'm here to serve it to you mother-f--kers, and serve it to you cold."
And serve us she did!
Of course, her gasp-worthy lewks didn't stop there. While attending the Thom Browne runway show, she slipped into something more minimal... but still very stylish. Serving us professor and lawyer vibes, the 26-year-old star donned a gray corset blazer and a matching pencil skirt. Her handbag also looked like a chic brief case. "Legally Bronx" as someone on Twitter so cleverly put it.
To see all of the "I Like It" star's fabulous ensembles during Paris Fashion Week, scroll through our gallery below! Trust us, you won't be disappointed, especially since stylist Kollin Carter is behind these creative lewks.
One word: haute! The Bronx native sizzles in a body-hugging purple latex dress by Nicolas Jebran that she pairs with equally daring thigh-high boots in the same color.
When you want to be undercover but still look stylish. Cardi B slays the streets of Paris with this bold and bright outfit. "I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I'm here to serve it to you mother-f--kers, and serve it to you cold," she says in her Instagram video.
Looking like a walking painting, the 26-year-old star goes for a dramatic lewk. She wears a bold-printed bodysuit by Aliétte that she layers with an equally audacious jacket, matching thigh-high boots, hat and handbag by Edda Gimnes.
Sitting front row, the "I Like It" rapper checks out the latest and greatest pieces from the Thom Browne runway show. Naturally, she dons clothes, accessories and shoes from the fashion powerhouse.
It's called fashun... look it up! The "Press" singer takes Paris Fashion Week to another level with her head-to-toe (literally!) floral ensemble by Richard Quinn and white-hot YSL heels.
Cardi is that you?! The 26-year-old star switches up her risqué style for something more reserved... and we're here for it! She dazzles in a Thom Browne ensemble.
It's safe to say Cardi has outdone herself... once again!
