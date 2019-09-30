Cardi B Makes Paris Fashion Week Her Runway With Head-Turning Fashion Looks

Cardi B knows how to make a dramatic entrance.

When Fashion Week began in early September, fans immediately noticed that the "Press" rapper was missing. However, over the weekend, that quickly changed when she showed up (and showed out) at Paris Fashion Week wearing a head-to-toe floral ensemble by designer Richard Quinn and white-hot heels by YSL. The vibe of the wildly audacious outfit was: incognito but make it fashion.

In the words of Cardi, "I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I'm here to serve it to you mother-f--kers, and serve it to you cold."

And serve us she did!

Of course, her gasp-worthy lewks didn't stop there. While attending the Thom Browne runway show, she slipped into something more minimal... but still very stylish. Serving us professor and lawyer vibes, the 26-year-old star donned a gray corset blazer and a matching pencil skirt. Her handbag also looked like a chic brief case. "Legally Bronx" as someone one Twitter so cleverly put it.