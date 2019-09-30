Meet David Corenswet, The Politician Star Everyone Is Talking About

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first couple of episodes of the new Netflix series.

There's a lot to love about Netflix's The Politician.

Sure, it goes in some fairly bonkers directions, but it's got Gwyneth Paltrow painting refugee children and falling in love with her horse trainer, while Zoey Deutch and Jessica Lange do their best impression of The Act and Ben Platt is giving us chills beyond chills with his cover of "River." It has also given us a new star that has many of us googling the name David Corenswet.

Corenswet, you see, plays River, the charismatic student and Mandarin tutor who goes up against Payton (Platt) in the election for student body president. He wins everyone over with his sympathetic tales of his struggle with mental health, but by the end of the first episode, he has committed suicide, and we've learned that he and Payton had fallen in love. His death prompts Payton to give us a cover of Joni Mitchell's "River" that we're still waiting to be able to stream (hello, Netflix?).