Brie Larson Is an Oscar Winner and a Marvel Superhero—and Yet Oddly Relatable

In a culture that's heaping new currency on "relatability," Larson happens to have it in spades, though all the more so because she doesn't seem to be taking pains to make herself look or sound relatable. Rather, she sounds deeply curious about other people, and the efforts to relate are coming from her.

"As I have gotten older and I have had the courage to speak out, I realized that the things that are inside of me, the things I am most afraid of, everyone is and I feel a sense of inner freedom by expressing it," Larson divulged in 2016 for Rolex's The Talks, not long before she became a Best Actress Oscar winner at 26 for her devastating, inspiring performance in Room. "By relating to people like yourself, you can go, 'Yeah. You are also crazy. I felt that, too.'

"What I am looking for in this world is a sense of not feeling alone, and that's one of the greatest gifts you can give to another person. I hope that my work does that. I hope that when people leave the theater they feel less alone."

That was a big ask for a film like the heavy Room, but we get what she means—just as much as we get it when she settles in for Taco Tuesday with myriad options in front of her, looking fully committed to sampling every one, when she considered new underwear an indulgence when the bigger checks started coming in, or when she got emotional watching Wonder Woman in the theater.