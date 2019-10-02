Cute Looks for Every Hallow-Queen

  • By
    &

by Remy Raccuia | Wed., Oct. 2, 2019 9:45 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

Have you thought of the perfect costume that screams ‘bow down witches'? If you haven't don't worry, we have some inspiration coming your way! 

Whether you want to be decked out from head to toe or casually festive, PrettyLittleThing will have the perfect look. Whether it's the Halloween party of the season or your office party, get ready to slay and transform into a Hallow-Queen. 

You can dress down a ‘Saint' bodysuit while the sun is out and change into a latex red devil dress to conquer the night. If you are not into all the tricks and treats, throw on a headband or some wings and call yourself best dressed. 

Whether you choose the club or candy on your couch, we've got you covered with an insta-worthy look below.

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

White Stitch Print Dress & Black Skeleton Jumpsuit

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING WHITE STITCH PRINT HIGH NECK LONG SLEEVE BODYCON DRESS, £15

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS BLACK SKELETON PRINT LONG SLEEVE JUMPSUIT, £20

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

Red Cheerleader Crop Top & Mini Skirt

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED CHEERLEADER HIGH NECK STRIPED LONG SLEEVE CROP TOP, £12

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING RED CHEERLEADER V HEM STRIPED MINI SKIRT, £10

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

Red Backless Vinyl Unitard

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS RED BACKLESS VINYL LONG SLEEVE UNITARD, £25

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

Ghost Buster Costume

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PREMIUM GHOST BUSTER COSTUME, £50

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

Mermaid Top & Skirt, Black Sheer Mesh Maxi Dress & Red Vinyl Mini Dress

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MULTI METALLIC MERMAID FOIL PRINTED BANDEAU TOP, £8

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING MULTI METALLIC FOIL PRINTED SKIRT, £15

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS BLACK SHEER MESH LONG SLEEVE MAXI DRESS, £18

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PETITE RED VINYL MINI DRESS, £15

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

Yellow Contrast Panel Jumpsuit

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING PLUS YELLOW ZIP FRONT CONTRAST PANEL JUMPSUIT, £20

Branded, PrettyLittleThing, Halloween

Black Cut Out Vinyl Unitard

BUY IT: PRETTYLITTLETHING BLACK CUT OUT BUCKLE DETAIL VINYL UNITARD, £25

Have you found your inspiration? PrettyLittleThing has everything from accessories to full looks.

