Cute Looks for Every Hallow-Queen

Have you thought of the perfect costume that screams ‘bow down witches'? If you haven't don't worry, we have some inspiration coming your way!

Whether you want to be decked out from head to toe or casually festive, PrettyLittleThing will have the perfect look. Whether it's the Halloween party of the season or your office party, get ready to slay and transform into a Hallow-Queen.

You can dress down a ‘Saint' bodysuit while the sun is out and change into a latex red devil dress to conquer the night. If you are not into all the tricks and treats, throw on a headband or some wings and call yourself best dressed.

Whether you choose the club or candy on your couch, we've got you covered with an insta-worthy look below.