Mike Johnson Says Demi Lovato "Kisses Really Well" and Fans Are Having a Heart Attack

What's wrong with being confident that these two are going to work?

It's no secret that Mike Johnson and Demi Lovato have been getting to know each other away from the cameras.

Whether liking each other's posts on social media or enjoying a secret date night here and there, these two are getting closer to becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. But for those wondering what makes this a special match, we have some details straight from Mike himself.

"We've gone on more than one date. I like her tattoos. We both have a lot of tattoos and she kisses really well…" he shared on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast from Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. "I'm getting to know her for her."

"For one, I'm all about her too and she definitely was the aggressor. I find it incredibly sexy. I love that," he explained to co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. "Like you want me, come at me. If I want you, I'm going to come at you and I'm coming at her as well."