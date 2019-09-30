Stacey Dash Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 30, 2019 11:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Stacey Dash has been arrested. 

The Clueless alum has been taken into police custody, the Pasco County Sheriff confirmed to E! News.

According to a complaint affidavit obtained by E! News, Dash was arrested on Sunday night in Florida on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Police said Dash was in a verbal argument with an unnamed man and allegedly pushed and slapped him in the face. Police noted he "sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed." Per the affidavit, Dash was transported to the Land O Lakes detention facility. 

The star's rep declined to comment to E! News. 

Read

Stacey Dash Withdraws From Congressional Race Over Concerns for Health and Family

In March 2018, the actress made headlines when she announced she was "withdrawing my candidacy for California's 44th Congressional District."

Stacey Dash, Mug Shot, 2019

Pasco County Sheriff

"I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live. I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party," she said in a statement issued at the time. "At this point, I believe that the overall bitterness surrounding our political process, participating in the rigors of campaigning, and holding elected office would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family. I would never want to betray the personal and spiritual principles I believe in most: that my God and my family come first."

She reportedly wed Jeffrey Marty a week later.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Stacey Dash , Arrests , Legal , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.