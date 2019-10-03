Why Stanning Noah Centineo, Michael B. Jordan and Other Internet Boyfriends Can Be Better Than the Real Thing

Just in case you felt there weren't enough holidays offering up the chance to share how #blessed you feel, allow us to introduce you to National Boyfriend Day.

Some eight months after Valentine's Day, the October 3 smalladay isn't devoted to spreading love (to your work bestie, your family, your squad, whomever) as it is to praising your main male squeeze, likely in a way that's extremely public. (FYI: National Girlfriends Day is August 1.)

We don't doubt there are a slew of BFs out there that are worthy of a little bragging—we're talking about the ones who never hog the remote, know how to make your favorite dish and are always up for hashing it out, whether that means discussing a potential career change or the latest episode of Killing Eve. But scrolling through a litany of breathless, somewhat cringey Instagram posts (or the equally egregious faux "I can't believe I put up with this dork..." faux put-down) has a way of making the unattached feel real single.