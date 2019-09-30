Jennie Garth and Daughter Luca Bella Make Lifetime Movie a Family Affair With First Co-starring Roles

Paul Redmond/WireImage
Have room in your life for a bevy of Lifetime movies? You better.
Starting October 3 through December 21, Lifetime Movie Network is unleashing a three-month stunt of new flicks. Beginning with Shocktober in October, the new batch of movies then becomes Hateful & Grateful in November, ending with Slay Bells in December.
Need more reason to clear your DVR? How about the first project starring mother-daughter duo Jennie Garth and Luca Bella? The BH90210 star and her real-life daughter star in Your Family or Your Life. The flick, which premieres Friday, Nov. 1 on Lifetime Movie Network, follows Dr. Kathy Meyer (Garth) as her world is turned upside down when her husband is found dead in their home.
The apparent suicide should be an open and shut case, but because this is a TV movie, Kathy is suspicious of the suicide note and its hint of foul play. With the help of her daughter April (Bella), Kathy's investigation may make her and her daughter possible victims themselves. Josh Server, Angelica Bridges, Alexander Carroll and Alexandra LeMosle also star.
Also part of Hateful & Grateful block will be an all-day marathon of V.C. Andrews films airing November 10 in celebration of the release of the 40th anniversary edition of Flowers in the Attic.
Get the rundown of the rest of the movies below.
A Working Mom's Nightmare
Starring: Lydia Wilson, Rupert Graves, Tuppence Middleton, Luke Roberts
Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.
Smuggling in Suburbia
Starring: Darlene Vogel, Monroe Cline, Shelby Yardley, Juliana Destefano, Bret Green, Cole Reinhardt, Zander Grable
Premiere: Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.
Sinister Seduction
Starring: Kristina Klebe, Tanner Buchanan, Sebastian Cabanas, Tommi Rose
Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.
Erasing His Dark Past
Starring: Laurie Fortier, Michael Welch, Mary Badham, Taylor Blackwell, Al Sapienza
Premiere: Friday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.
Psycho BFF
Starring Juliana Destefano, Alexandra Doke, Kate Watson
Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
Sleeping With My Student
Starring: Gina Holden, Jessica Belkin, Mitchell Hoog, David Lipper
Premiere: Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.
Kindred Spirits
Starring: Thora Birch, Caitlin Stasey, Sasha Frolova, Macon Blair
Premiere: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.
Designed to Kill
Starring: Jamie Luner, Joshua Hoffman, Linsey Godfrey
Premiere: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.
Was I Really Kidnapped?
Starring: Michelle Mylett, Jacob Blair, Anna Hardwick, Kyle Buchanan
Premiere: Friday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.
Amish Abduction?
Starring: Sara Canning, Steve Byers, Ryan Bruce, Gabrielle Rose
Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.
A Daughter's Plan to Kill
Starring: Claire Coffee, Matt Dallas, Jordan Lane Price
Premiere: Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m.
My Sister's Deadly Secret
Starring: Katrina Begin, Diora Baird, Mark Famiglietti, Katie Michels
Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m.
My Husband's Secret Twin
Starring: Charlotte Graham, Rick Cosnett, Sofia Mattsson
Premiere: Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m.
Five additional titles will be announced for November.
He's Out to Get You
Starring: Samaire Armstrong, Rob Mayes
Premiere: Saturday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.
Five additional titles to be announced for December.