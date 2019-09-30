Jennie Garth and Daughter Luca Bella Make Lifetime Movie a Family Affair With First Co-starring Roles

Have room in your life for a bevy of Lifetime movies? You better.

Starting October 3 through December 21, Lifetime Movie Network is unleashing a three-month stunt of new flicks. Beginning with Shocktober in October, the new batch of movies then becomes Hateful & Grateful in November, ending with Slay Bells in December.

Need more reason to clear your DVR? How about the first project starring mother-daughter duo Jennie Garth and Luca Bella? The BH90210 star and her real-life daughter star in Your Family or Your Life. The flick, which premieres Friday, Nov. 1 on Lifetime Movie Network, follows Dr. Kathy Meyer (Garth) as her world is turned upside down when her husband is found dead in their home.