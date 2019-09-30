In a Man's World Makes Emily Into Alex, But Will the Experiment Prove Successful in the World of Pool?

Emily is a professional pool player who, despite her skill and rank, continues to endure harassment from male players. So, Emily becomes Alex in In A Man's World.

The new Bravo limited series aims to take a deep dive into gender bias and hails from Viola Davis and Julius Tennon's JuVee Productions and Lucky 8 To prove gender bias in pool, Emily undergoes a makeover with the help of an award-winning special effects make-up team, as well as voice and movement coaches. The experts coach each participant for weeks before they make their entry to the world disguised as a man.

In the exclusive sneak peek below, Emily, as Alex, tests her fellow pool players to see how they interact with a skilled male player.