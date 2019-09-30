Prince Harry Guest-Edits National Geographic's Instagram Account

Prince Harry is already the Duke of Sussex, a proud patron of numerous charities and Archie Harrison's father. Now, he can add one more title to his résumé: guest editor of National Geographic's Instagram account.

That's right! The royal is taking over the @NatGeo account for the day and launching a campaign called "Looking Up." The initiative aims to raise awareness for the role trees play in the earth's ecosystem and encourages social media users to share their own photos of trees from around the world. Throughout the day, Harry will work with the brand's team to post images from National Geographic photographers. These pictures will show the beauty of indigenous trees and highlight the importance of their preservation. But that's not all. Harry will also post a few photos from Liwonde National Park in Malawi—a stop on his royal tour of Africa where the duke is unveiling two Queens Commonwealth Canopy initiatives.

Speaking of Her Majesty, Harry's passion for protecting the trees and the forests is actually inspired by the work he does on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. According to a press release by the Palace, Harry has launched 15 o the QCC projects around the world. Royal admirers also watched him take part in a tree-planting initiative in Botswana last week.