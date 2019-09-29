Margaret Qualley Has a ''Beautiful Relationship'' With Pete Davidson, According to Andie MacDowell

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 29, 2019 4:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley

Splash News

Oh la la.

Andie MacDowell is spilling the tea on her daughter Margaret Qualley's budding romance with Pete Davidson. During Paris Fashion Week, the 61-year-old star gave some insight into the Saturday Night Live comedian's "relationship" with her daughter.

"She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much," the Ready or Not actress told People about the pair's romance. "They have a nice relationship."

MacDowell added that she hasn't met the 25-year-old actor in person just yet. "I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that's what it was," she shared.

In late August, Margaret and Pete sparked romance rumors after they were spotted getting cozy in Italy. Adding even more fuel to the fire? The SNL star showed his support for his rumored leading lady at the premiere of her film, Seberg, at the Venice Film Festival. 

Watch

Ariana Grande Explains Frivolous Relationship With Pete Davidson

While at the Venice Film Festival, the two appeared to be inseparable.

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie, Venice Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Even when they weren't attending festival functions, they were out together. The two were spotted on a romantic stroll and walking hand-in-hand as they explored the city.

"They looked comfortable together and walked close. They went into a few little stores," an eyewitness shared with E! News at the time. "They checked out little tourist stands and were chatting the entire time. They walked down narrow alleyways and let their shoulders bump. They never stopped holding hands."

The day before their afternoon outing, the pair was seen getting a late night dinner. Margaret looked ultra-chic in a black blazer-dress while Pete also cleaned up nice in a purple polo shirt and black slacks.

While two haven't addressed their relationship publicly, it looks like Pete has gotten MacDowell's stamp of approval.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Couples , , Life/Style , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.