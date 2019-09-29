Inside Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane's Rustic Engagement Party

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane celebrated with family at an engagement party this weekend.

The 29-year-old Bachelor season 20 winner and the 34-year-old country singer got engaged in June, less than a year after they began dating and two years after she and show star Ben Higgins ended their engagement and broke up.

On Saturday, Bushnell and Lane celebrated their upcoming nuptials at a bash at Cuddle Creek Farm in his hometown of Kernersville, North Carolina, thrown by the groom-to-be's mom. The party was held in a barn and featured rustic decor, including a burlap banner that read, "Chris + Lauren Have Big Plans," in reference to the song he wrote for her when he proposed. Bushnell wore an off-the-shoulder bono-style mermaid dress and strappy sandals and Lane sported a black T-shirt and matching pants.

"Got to celebrate all weekend long in Chris' hometown with our family, friends, and dogs," Bushnell wrote on Instagram. "At one point I even looked at Chris and said 'I wish we were just getting married tonight!' Woke up this morning still smiling only to find out my fiancé has the #1 song in country music! I am so proud of you @iamchrislane!! So many hardworking people behind this song, including all the radio stations playing it and we are so grateful we get to continue celebrating...thanks for all the love & support."

Also in attendance: Lane's identical twin brother Cory Lane and Bushnell's sister Mollie Bushnell.