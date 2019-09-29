Bindi Irwin Teases Her Wedding Dress 2 Months After Getting Engaged

Instagram
Bindi Irwin has said yes to the dress!
The daughter of the late Steve Irwin is getting one step closer to walking down the aisle and saying "I Do." Two months ago, the 21-year-old star shared the special news that she and her longtime love, Chandler Powell, were engaged. And now she's springing her wedding planning into action and can check off one major thing off her list: her bridal gown!
On Sunday, the conservationist gave her 2.7 million followers a tiny glimpse at her wedding dress. "I said yes to the dress," she captioned her post, alongside a photo that showed off her beautiful lace sleeve. Her massive engagement ring was also on display.
While she didn't reveal her entire gown (because her fiancé follows her, after all), it's clear she found her perfect gown for her big day. Moreover, Powell commented on his future wife's Insta pic, and wrote, "I can't wait."
We can't either!
Back in late June, Bindi announced her engagement... which also happened on her 21st birthday.
"July 24th 2019," she captioned her post, alongside a photo that showed off her jaw-dropping diamond ring. "On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life. Chandler, close to six years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness."
She continued, "I'm so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. Now let's get married already!"
What's more? Chandler made sure to put a lot of thought into the diamond sparkler.
"My ring features a lab grown diamond and is made with rose gold recycled metal," Bindi shared in the comment section. "Chandler was incredibly thoughtful when he chose it. The ring captures the essence of who I am (with its vintage flare) and our life together, with the twisted band and scattered diamonds."
It looks like congratulations are in order for the Australian beauty, because finding a wedding dress is no small feat.