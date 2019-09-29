Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Have "Magical Weekend" at Disneyland After Demi Moore Drama

Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis are not letting the drama surrounding Demi Moore get to them, and opted to spend the weekend with their kids at the Happiest Place on Earth.

On Saturday, fans spotted the couple in Disneyland with their daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri, 2, on Saturday, two days before their little girl turns 5 and several days after the actor's ex-wife released a tell-all book that details some shocking claims about him and their marriage.

Kutcher posted on his Instagram page on Sunday a selfie showing him and Kunis smiling in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle. The pair's kids are not shown. Kutcher and Kunis are notoriously private and have kept their children off social media.

"Magical weekend @disneyland An imagination tinderbox," he wrote. "That Walt guy had a vision."