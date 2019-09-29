Why Pete Davidson Missed the Saturday Night Live Premiere

Now that Pete Davidson is a movie star, is he too famous for SNL?

The 25-year-old actor and comedian, who has been a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series since 2014, was noticeably missing from the season 45 opener on Saturday. Turns out he was at a screening of Joker in Atlanta with his co-stars from the new movie The Suicide Squad, according to Entertainment Tonight. The group has been filming their movie in the city in recent weeks.

Director James Gunn posted on his Instagram page a photo of Davidson and other Suicide Squad stars such as Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney and Nathan Fillion.

"Many of us are doing weird things in this photo," Gunn wrote. "After a screening of Joker (thanks @wbpictures!)"