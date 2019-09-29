Meghan Markle Joins Prince Harry in Malawi via Skype While Baby Archie Naps

Surprise!

While Meghan Marklestayed behind in South Africa with baby Archie Harrison as husband Prince Harry embarked on solo trips elsewhere in Africa, she made an unexpected appearance alongside him in Malawi. On Sunday, the Duke of Sussex met with students and alumni supported by U.K. scholarships from Campaign for Female Education at the Nalikule College of Education. They were seated in front of a TV screen.

"I know there's somebody else you'd far rather hear from than me, hopefully if technology doesn't fail us you may see somebody on the screen," Harry told the students.

Meghan suddenly appeared on the TV via Skypa, prompting the women to burst out into song.

"I'm so happy to be with you, is there a delay?" Meghan asked.

"No, it's great keep going," Harry replied.

"We're just so proud as president and vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we're just incredibly proud to be part of it," Meghan said. "I wish I could be with you, we're in South Africa right now Archie's taking a nap. I'm with you in spirit."

"Today, The Duchess of Sussex linked up with Nalikule College, Lilongwe, to join the Duke and an amazing group of women who attended school through the help @camfedand its 20-year-old alumni network CAMA," read a post on Meghan and Harry's Instagram page. "These CAMA women are part of a major network across Africa, which has 140,000 members and 17,500 in Malawi alone. These positive female role models, leaders and entrepreneurs, are working to lift their communities out of poverty. Money distributed by CAMA goes directly to each of their alumni, who then use their own resources to support another three children to attend school."