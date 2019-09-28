Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Lavish Engagement Party in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one step closer to walking down the aisle and saying "I Do."
On Friday night, the celebrity power couple celebrated their love with a lavish engagement party, and of course, it was chock-full of larger-than-life decorations, a star-studded guest and more. According to a source, legendary singer and songwriter Carole Bayer Sager hosted the opulent party at her Bel Air home in Los Angeles.
"It was a dimly lit party with candles everywhere, white flowers and purple lighting," the insider explained of the dècor. "It was held both indoors and outdoors."
Additionally, the source told E! News that the famous pair showed up with their kids around 8 p.m. and celebrated their special night with close friends and family, including Leah Remini, Benny Medina and Angelo Pagan. "It was a chance for all of their friends in LA to celebrate their engagement," the insider said.
Moreover, the source added that "there was a seated dinner and lots of toasts to Jennifer and Alex." As for the actress' outfit, she "looked gorgeous in a one shoulder dress, and [had] her hair in a side part." The retired MLB player "had a on black suit with no tie."
All in all, it appeared that it was an unforgettable night for the Hustlers actress and the sports broadcaster. "It was a beautiful night for their close friends to come out and congratulate them," the source continued. "They had a great time with their kids and being surrounded by their loved ones."
The news of their engagement party comes nearly six months after A-Rod got down on one knee and popped the big question. While the pair has been pretty tight-lipped about their wedding plans, earlier this month, the retired baseball star gave fans a clue about what he and his leading lady have set for their big day.
"I got one clue for y'all. One wedding clue... Are you guys ready," A-Rod teased during an appearance on Strahan, Sara and Keke. "It's gonna be a long flight."
He shared that the 50-year-old star is taking over the wedding planning, and he's letting her make the decisions. "When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is...you do a lot of nodding," he said on the show. "I don't know where the location is, I don't know what I'm wearing, I don't know when it is. I'll just show up."
It's only a matter of time before they exchange their vows and become husband and wife!